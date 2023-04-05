Traffic Alert: Area of Chapin Road closed due to train, truck collision

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says the area of Chapid Rd between Sid Bickley Rd and Primrose Lane in Chapin has been shut down due to a collision between a train and a truck.
Courtesy: Chapin Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says the area of Chapid Rd between Sid Bickley Rd and Primrose Lane in Chapin has been shut down due to a collision between a train and a truck.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as emergency crews respond to the scene.
The area will be shut down for an extended period of time, say authorities.
More information will be provided once available.
