Cayce Police: Woman wanted for unlawful conduct towards child

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police says Amber Clark Craft is wanted for unlawful conduct towards a child.



Officers say that Craft had struck a 9 year-old who was left in her care multiple times, causing minor injuries to the child according to investigators.

Craft has refused to turn herself in.

If you have information on her whereabouts please call authorities at (803) 794-0456.

