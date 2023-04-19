Cayce woman wanted on identity fraud, forgery charges

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police are looking for a 28 year-old female.



Authorities say Dowpasouk Phanhly was employed at a local tax preparer business on Feb. 13 when she deposited the return funds from a victim’s 2022 taxes into her personal account.



She put the victim’s information in as her own, say officials.



Charges against her include forgery less than $10,000; identity fraud; breach of trust with fraudulent intent; Computer Crimes Act, less than $2,000.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Cayce Police Department at (803) 794-0456.

