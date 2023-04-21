Cayce Police seek wanted person, endangered children

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police is asking the public’s help in finding Erica Miller-Brown and two missing children.

Officers say Miller-Brown is wanted for custodial interference and obstruction of justice.

Isaiah Brown, 10, and Sabri Brown, 9, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on Sunset Blvd. They are considered endangered.

According to authorities, Miller-Brown is aware of a court order that would place the children in emergency protective custody and is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement and the Dept. of Social Services.

Anyone helping Miller-Brown avoid arrest, and prevents the children from being located, will face prosecution, say officials.

Anyone with information are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456.