Job Opening: Creative Services Producer

Creative Services Producer –COLUMBIA, SC

WOLO – ABC Columbia, has an immediate opening for an enthusiastic, creative and organized individual to join our award winning creative services team as a Creative Services Producer.

Under the direction of the Creative Service Director and Local Sales Manager, reporting directly to the Creative Services Director, The Creative Services Producer (CSP) plans and executes creative and exciting commercial and promotional television production activities for the television station.

Job Duties and Functions:

Essential duties and functions may include the following. Other related duties may be assigned.

Script, shoot, and edit client television commercials with the guidance of appropriate sales representatives.

Support internal clients, including sales, news, and the General Manager with timely, quality production as required to generate revenue and address the needs of the station.

Act as a company ambassador when meeting with clients to develop television advertising campaigns. The CSP must use tact and diplomacy in helping the client meet their creative vision while ensuring an effective commercial.

The CSP is required to consult with the sales representative and their supervisor as necessary to ensure a successful project.

Coordinate scheduling with immediate supervisor to meet local sales needs.

Assist with the production of station promos and station marketing materials.

Assist the sales and traffic departments with commercial verification, dubs, and quality assurance as necessary.

Assist with maintenance of studio facilities and production equipment.

Assist with building maintenance as necessary at request of department heads

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

The Creative Services Producer (CSP) must have competent ability and knowledge for writing, shooting, and editing effective video productions. Two to three years’ experience is preferred, and non-linear editing knowledge is required. Experience in Adobe Creative Cloud; including After Effects, Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Audition is highly recommended. The CSP must have the ability to operate a motor vehicle with a clean driving record. The CSP must have excellent customer service skills, which are to be used consistently in all client interactions, both internal and external. The CSP should be creative, organized, quality minded, and enthusiastic. Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, are also expected.

All inquiries need to be submitted to:

Clint Stevenson, Creative Services Director

cstevenson@abccolumbia.com

5807 Shakespeare Rd Columbia, SC 29223.

*All candidates should submit a resume and a link to an online demo reel of combined shooting and editing

experience. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

EOE

April 25, 2023