Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ comedy tour to stop in Columbia
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Emmy and Grammy nominated Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart is set to bring his ‘Reality Check‘ tour to Columbia this summer. The entertainment company ‘Live Nation’ made the announcement Monday.
The added performances will now include
a stop right here in the Capital City. Hart will take the stage of the Township Auditorium Tuesday June 6, 2023. According to ‘Live Nation’, tickets will be available for presale starting Wednesday May 34, 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. through Thursday May 4, 2023 at 11:50 p.m. General ticket sales will kick off May 5, 2023 at 10 a.m.
If you are interested in purchasing tickets you can click on the link provided
HERE.
If past performances are any indication you may want to get your hands on your tickets as soon as possible. Live Nation tells ABC Columbia News, this same tour was ranked “the highest grossing comedy tour” on Billboard and Pollstar in all of last year. Not to mention, Hart’s previous stand up tour, “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” sold out in 100 locations worldwide.
KEVIN HART – REALITY CHECK TOUR – UPCOMING 2023 DATES:
- Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino*
- Friday, May 12, 2023 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
- Sunday, May 14, 2023 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino*
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium *
- Friday, May 19, 2023 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort *
- Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort *
- Sunday, May 21, 2023 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *
- Friday, June 2, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Saturday, June 3, 2023 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- Monday, June 5, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
- Friday, June 8, 2023 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort*
- Saturday, June 9, 2023 – Del Mar, CA – Toyota Summer Concert Series*
- Saturday, June 10, 2023 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *
- Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! * – MATINEE SHOW
- Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! *