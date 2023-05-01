Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ comedy tour to stop in Columbia

Image: Live Nation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Emmy and Grammy nominated Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart is set to bring his ‘Reality Check‘ tour to Columbia this summer. The entertainment company ‘Live Nation’ made the announcement Monday.

a stop right here in the Capital City. Hart will take the stage of the Township Auditorium Tuesday June 6, 2023. According to ‘Live Nation’, tickets will be available for presale starting Wednesday May 34, 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. through Thursday May 4, 2023 at 11:50 p.m. General ticket sales will kick off May 5, 2023 at 10 a.m.

If past performances are any indication you may want to get your hands on your tickets as soon as possible. Live Nation tells ABC Columbia News, this same tour was ranked “the highest grossing comedy tour” on Billboard and Pollstar in all of last year. Not to mention, Hart’s previous stand up tour, “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” sold out in 100 locations worldwide.

