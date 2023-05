Lexington City Council special election being held

A special election is being held in the Town of Lexington.

The election is to fill Councilman Steve Baker’s seat after he resigned in February.

Four candidates have their hats in the ring. Those include Constance Flemming, Edwin Gerace, Matthew Graham and Gavin James Smith.

Early voting ran from April 17 through the 28th.

Polls close at 7 p.m.