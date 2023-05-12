Irmo Police search for 87 year-old missing woman with medical condition

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department is searching for a missing 87 year-old woman.

Family members of Opal Varney say they last spoke to her on May 12 at 9 a.m.

She was reported missing after she failed to show up to an appointment.

Varney requires medication due to a condition and does not have that medication with her.

She is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has grey hair.

She is driving a dark grey 2013 Chrysler 300 with South Carolina Tag HV15557.

If you see Opal Varney or her vehicle, please call Irmo Police Department at 803-785-2521.