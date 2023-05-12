Job Opening: Digital Content Producer

Full-Time Digital Content Producer –COLUMBIA, SC

ABC Columbia News has an immediate opening for a Full Time Digital Content Producer

ABC COLUMBIA NEWS, WOLO TV, is seeking a full-time Digital Content Producer to join our news team. This position serves as a web producer, writer, and content manager for station news content. The qualified candidate should display great writing skills, news judgment, and be proficient in wordpress, Echobox, social media, and its applications for broadcast news television coverage. The Digital Content Producer is responsible for downloading video, uploading news content, editing, updating of news wires, streaming video, and site management.

Responsible for training and support for on-line content producers. Successful candidate will have a minimum of one year experience.

Qualification: Experience with WordPress, social networking sites, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Periscope. Journalism or Mass Communications degree preferred.

Send resume to:

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

Rob Dew

Assistant News Director

Rdew@abccolumbia.com

EEO