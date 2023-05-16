Sumter Police search for missing 31 year-old man

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police needs the public’s assistance in locating 31 year-old Malcolm Jaleel Conyers.

Authorities say Conyers has a history of leaving undetected and walking long distances before being found. Family members think he may try to walk to Orangeburg where he previously lived.

He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at his residence on Calhoun Street and later at a convenience store nearby. He is currently without needed medication.

Video footage shows him wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, dark-colored pants and light brown-colored shoes.

He is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 200 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.