Job Opening: Television General Sales Manager with Digital Experience

Title: Television General Sales Manager with Digital Experience

Location: Columbia, SC

Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Television General Sales Manager with Digital Sales Experience to lead our sales team in driving revenue growth and maximizing profits through both traditional television advertising sales and digital platforms. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of achieving sales targets, managing a team, and developing strategies to grow existing and new business.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve revenue targets for both traditional television and digital advertising sales.

Lead, motivate and manage a team of sales professionals to ensure they meet individual and team targets.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, agencies, and industry partners to drive new business opportunities.

Previous experience in Columbia, and/or other SC markets preferred.

Work closely with the news, programming, and marketing departments to develop compelling content and advertising solutions for clients.

Monitor and analyze sales and inventory management trends, and provide regular reports to senior management.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and developments to develop new revenue-generating opportunities.

Knowledge of, and experience with political advertising guidelines.

Ensure sales team meets or exceeds all sales and revenue targets.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with key advertisers and agencies

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, or a related field.

Minimum of 7 years of sales experience in television advertising and digital advertising.

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and managing a sales team.

Strong knowledge of the television and digital advertising industry, including market trends and advertising technologies.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong negotiation and closing skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

Strong analytical skills and ability to draw insights from data.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite and other relevant software.

If you are a highly motivated, results-oriented, and experienced Television General Sales Manager with Digital Experience, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. We offer a competitive salary and the opportunity to work with a dynamic and innovative team.

Email Resume to GM jwest@abccolumbia.com

May 17 th, 2023

EOE