KCSO: Man wanted for questioning in shooting incident

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw deputies are looking for a person of interest in a shooting that happened Tuesday at 8 p.m.

They want to question Rayford Lyn Ford, 49, about the shooting on Westover Acres in Lugoff where a man was shot in his leg.

According to Sheriff Lee Boan, they believe two men who knew each other started a fight, but it’s unclear exactly what happened that led to someone getting shot.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening.

If you know where Ford is, call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. You can also email at Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov