CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed from an overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 West this morning.

It happened at Exit 91/Columbia Avenue before 7 a.m.

State Trooper Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says there are no injuries in this wreck.

SCDOT is working to clear the trailer from the roadway.

It’s still causing major congestion on the interstate so please drive with caution.