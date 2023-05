2 suspects wanted for allegedly shoplifting $4,100 worth of Ulta Beauty merchandise

Suspect Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police are looking for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted over $4,100 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty located on Sunset Blvd. March 24.



Officers say they left in a dark colored minivan.

Contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.