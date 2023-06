Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Cayce are searching for a missing 16 year old girl they say has not been seen since Tuesday.

Investigators say Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado was last seen leaving school on May 30th and last heard from at 9:30 that evening.

If you have any information on where she may be call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com