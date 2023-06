Job Opening: Multi-Media Sales Consultant

ABC Columbia is hiring a Multi-Media Sales Consultant to develop new business and grow existing accounts in television and digital media. Candidates must be a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit. Candidates must have excellent presentation, cold calling, and negotiation skills. Computer proficiency in all Microsoft applications and google workspace applications are essential. The successful candidate will be a motivated, goal-oriented team player with a positive attitude, great communication skills, and a strong work ethic. Direct sales experience required. A good driving record is a mandatory requirement for employment.

Email resumes to jwest@abccolumbia.com or send to :

Jeff West

Vice President-General Manager of South Carolina Stations

ABC Columbia-WOLO

WFXB FOX-Myrtle Beach

5807 Shakespeare Road

Columbia, SC 29223