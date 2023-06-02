Job Opening: Staff Photojournalist

WOLO-TV/ABC Columbia, South Carolina’s capital city ABC affiliate has an immediate opening for a Staff Photojournalist.

We are looking for a self-motivated, team oriented, hardworking, multi-talented individual to cover daily news, sports, and special assignments as needed. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, lighting, and non-linear editing skills. Experience with Apple products, and Final Cut Pro or similar software is preferred.

The position also calls for experience with managing multiple tasks simultaneously. In addition, a good working knowledge and understanding of

television studio operations. Proper operation of studio cameras and studio lighting in a dynamic environment will be a part of consideration. The successful candidate will be asked on occasion, to cover breaking news overnight using field equipment and a Live U and early morning assignments. Must be able to work weekends and holidays. The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs, and carry equipment on a daily basis is required. Must be available to work on weekends and nights.

Send Resume and links with video story samples to:

Jeff Diamond

Chief Photojournalist

ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

jdiamond@abccolumbia.com

EOE

May 22, 2023