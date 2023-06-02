Orangeburg Co. deputies surround home with armed person barricaded inside

Orangeburg Co., SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is actively trying to get a person to exit a home where authorities say the individual is barricaded inside.

Deputies say they were initially called to the old Oakmont Community just before 5 p.m. Friday for a burglary call. Once authorities arrived at a home located off of North Road they discovered the person inside was armed and refusing to come out of the home.

As of 9:30 p.m. deputies have the home surrounded and several streets in the area blocked due to the ongoing situation. Although, authorities say with law enforcement officials at the scene they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Deputies are however asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue trying to coax the individual out of the home. Streets that have been blocked to traffic include the Morgan Road Junction, located just off of North Road as well as Raymond Road. A detour route is still being established.

