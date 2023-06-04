Sumter Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Officers are working to locate Kiarrah Mickens. Authorities say Mickens was last seen at 3:15 this morning running from her home on Corbett Street.

Mickens is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 120 lbs., she was wearing orange, black and gray shorts and a black hoodie, according to police.

Authorities also say Mickens has a history of running away.

If you see her or know where she can found, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.