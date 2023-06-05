UPDATE: Cayce Police searching for runaway teen

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Cayce are searching for a 16 year old runaway they say has not been seen since Tuesday.

Investigators say Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado was last seen leaving school on May 30th and last heard from at 9:30 that evening.

Police say the female has been contacting a mutual acquaintance of Evelyn and her mom who confirmed the teen was still in the Cayce/West Columbia area.

Her exact location has not been provided, but investigators say they are continuing to follow up on leads.

If you have any information on where she may be call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com