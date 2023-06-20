USGS: 2.01 magnitude earthquake felt in Elgin this morning

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed another earthquake has hit the Midlands this morning.

USGS reported a 2.01 magnitude earthquake was centered near Elgin at 7:39 a.m.

This comes after a 1.72 earthquake was felt in the town of Elgin on June 5 at 9:14 a.m.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says geologists studying the swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County last year, believes it may be the longest period of successive earthquake activity in the state’s recorded history.

More than 70 earthquakes were reported by USGS in the area last year.