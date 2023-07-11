COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they’re searching for an inmate who escaped the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center this morning.

Authorities say Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, was last seen in the facility around 3 a.m. and was not located later during a regular count of detainees.

He’s 5’8”, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jail records show he was booked on April 9 and is being held on a $10k bond. He was charged with multiple crimes including resisting arrest and grand larceny.

If you know where he may be, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.