AG Wilson’s statement on the capture of Jeriod Price

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement regarding today’s arrest of Jeriod Price in New York.

The Attorney General says, “Jeriod Price is no longer a wanted man. No matter how hard you try, no matter your position or connections, you can’t outrun the law. Locating and apprehending Price would not have been possible without our dedicated federal and state law enforcement partners. Price never should have been released, and I hope the victim’s family can rest a little easier tonight knowing he’s back behind bars. Let this be a message to everyone: if you break the law, we’ve got an army coming for you.”

Price was arrested was sentenced in 2003 to 35 years in prison for murder.

He was released from prison in March, but the S.C. Supreme Court overturned the order reducing his sentence in April.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.