ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says there’s a detour for drivers after an early morning wreck on I-26 East.

Troopers say to take Homestead Road (exit 159) to US-178. From there get on SC-210 and back onto I-26 at the 165 mile marker.

Officials are still working to clear the wreck near mile marker 164 that’s blocking the eastbound lanes.

They advise you to drive with caution.