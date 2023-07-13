Fairfield Co. deputies continue search for missing teen

Image: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

Fairfield Co., SC (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says they are still in need of help locating a missing transgender teenager they say ran away from home. According to authorities, the transgender teens birth name is Jonathan Cedeno, but the Sheriff’s Office says she may also go by the name Jhenae.

Officials say she is described as 5’10 and about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say the 16 year old was last seen at her home along Peay Ridge Road in the Great Falls area around 2 a.m Saturday July 8, 2023. Officials say she has not been heard from or seen since.

Fairfield Sheriff’s are asking members of the public to share the information about this missing teenager as much as possible on social media in hopes of raising the chances of finding her. Authorities urge anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts to contact them immediately by calling (803)635-4141 or by calling 1800-THE-LOST or 911.