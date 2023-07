SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Michael Wise after he allegedly committed Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

The 43 year-old is accused of having a sexual relationship with the victim between July 2022 and May 2023.

The minor is under 16 years of age, say officials.

He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.