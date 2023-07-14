Beaufort deputies investigate overnight stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Beaufort deputies responded to a residence on Shanklin Road in Burton after a man suffered stab wounds.

Authorities say they were called on July 13 after 9 p.m. for a 29 year-old man who was bleeding outside a home.

He was transported to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

Investigators say the victim was socializing at the home in Laurel Village with a person who lived there. The incident occurred after a verbal altercation between the two.

The suspect left in a blue and gray Ford F150 truck before deputies arrived. The truck was recovered and impounded for evidence processing, say officials.

