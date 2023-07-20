Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old in Newberry County

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies need your help to find a teenager who went missing this morning.

Authorities say Oscar Washington Davis, 13, left his residence sometime during the early morning hours.

Deputies are in the area of 4745 SC Highway 395 searching for Washington, who is described as 5’4″ tall, 115 pounds and has red hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and may be barefoot.

If anyone sees him, please call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or 911.