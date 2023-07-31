Overturned tractor trailer on I26 catches fire, backs up traffic

Image: SCDOT Traffic Cameras

Chapin, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident along interstate 26 that has traffic backed up for at least 6 miles and continues to move at a snail’s pace at last check (10pm). Lance Corporal Glover tells ABC Columbia News that the driver of a tractor trailer was headed east bound on Interstate 26 when the driver ran off the road, overturned causing the truck to catch fire. Highway Patrol officers say the driver of the truck was not injured.

According to officials, all of the eastbound lanes are shut down, while one westbound lane is closed to traffic. Authorities are asking drivers to find an alternate route to get around the area. A detour has been set up at exit 85 where drivers can then turn right and take U.S. 76 towards Chapin until the accident scene has been cleared.

At this time, SCHP says they do not have a time frame for when they will be able to reopen the road. You’re best bet is to avoid the area until further notice.

