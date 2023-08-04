Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies continue search for two missing children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies continue their search for two missing children. According to the department, investigators have been working since Wednesday to locate Neville and Bre Ritchey. Deputies say their foster father tells them he was the last one to see the children near their Rose Hill Court home.

According to deputies, all signs point to the boy and the girl leaving home together and willingly.

Deputies ask if you’ve seen the children or know where they are, to call the department at 803-785-8230.

Per LCSD :

‘We don’t have any reason to believe the children are in danger; however, we want to make sure they’re safe and get them home. Neville is 15, 5’9”, 120 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Bre is 11, 4’11”, 135 lbs. with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.’