U.S. Military presence onboard commercial ships

(ABC) —In tonight’s Military Matters U.S. Military Soldiers are preparing to be put on commercial ships to deter seizure and harassment.

In a sign of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, the United States Marines will likely be placed aboard commercial ships to help stop Iran.

For the last two weeks in bahrain, members of the 26th Marine Expeditionary unit have been training to protect ships in 20-man teams. While the plan likely will be approved, no final authorization has been given.