Columbia Police investigating shooting at gas station that injured two

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that injured two people Wednesday night.

Police say it happened at a gas station on Two Notch Road in the 2500 block, after 11pm. According to police, two males were injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting was isolated, between at least two groups.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.