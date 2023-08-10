Overnight shooting at El Cheapo on Farrow Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say they responded to an overnight shooting at the El Cheapo gas station.

According to investigators, two vehicles were driving by the gas station when one started shooting.

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured at this time.

However, officers say they did find one of the vehicles involved at a home on the 61-hundred block of Farrow Road and they will conduct a search warrant.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.