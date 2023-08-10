Overnight shooting at gas station on Two Notch Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say they responded to an overnight shooting at a gas station off Two Notch Road, 25 hundred block.

According to investigators, two males were injured in the shooting. Police believe this is an isolated incident between at least two groups.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.