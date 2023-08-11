Death toll in the Hawaii wildfires jumps to 53

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— The death toll in the devastating Hawaii wildfires has jumped to 53 people. According to the Associated Press the Governor of the Big Island says that number is likely to go up as they continue battling two of the three fires that are still burning as of Thursday night.

Image: ABC News

Six trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are deploying from the Palmetto State to Maui, and one of the hardest hit areas, Lahaina to assist those impacted by the massive wildfires.

According to a post on the American Red Cross website, volunteers head out to natural disasters to offer things like shelter, food, and in most cases emotional support during their time of need. According to the organization, they have additional trained volunteers who are ready to head to Hawaii to help in anyway at a moment’s notice.

If you would like to donate to the American Red Cross you can go the links listed below.

Sign up to volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday

Donate to our Disaster Relief Fund by visiting redcross.org or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your donation enables us to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.

ABC’s Melissa Adan reports on the very latest on the path of destruction and loss of life the fires are causing on the Big Island.