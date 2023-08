Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says they’ve set up detour after a collision on I-26 East is blocking all lanes this morning.

It happened around mile marker 91 before 6 a.m.

Troopers say a detour has been set up at Exit 139 and you can make a left onto US-21 or a right onto US-176.

Authorities are still working on cleaning up the wreck.