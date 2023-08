Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is searching for a woman they say has not been seen since Tuesday.

Investigators say Carolyn Shuler was last seen at her home.

According to police the 58 year old woman has bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and high blood pressure.

She uses a walker and may be wearing a grey sweater.

If you know where she is call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.