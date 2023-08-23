Newberry Sheriff’s ask residents to lock car doors during suspect search

Newberry, SC (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking resident to remain vigilant and cautious as they search for a suspect. According to authorities, they have been searching for a black male described as last seen wearing blue shorts and no shoes. Law enforcement officials say they are actively searching for the man who they believe could be responsible for a series of automobile thefts.

Deputies say he ran when a citizen called deputies to report suspicious activity. Law enforcement agencies are using dogs on the ground while searching from above using “aviation assets” along interstate 26 from SC 121 to SC 219.

Authorities ask people in the surrounding areas to make sure they removes their keys from their vehicles and lock their car doors.