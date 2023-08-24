Former President Trump surrenders to Fulton Co. jail

Atlanta, GA (WOLO) — For the first time in American history, a former president has surrendered to the Fulton County Jail for his arrest. Donald J. Trump is now officially inmate number PO1135809.

Donald J. Trump has arrived at the jail by motorcade around 7:37 pm Thursday turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail on charges he tried to steal the 2020 election, the fourth criminal case against him as continues to campaign to become president next year.

Trump is one of 19 defendants in the indictment that alleges racketeering by a criminal organization that tried to overturn the election results. Local authorities said Trump would be treated like any other defendant. The process included Trump being fingerprinted and having a mug shot taken, a procedure that took less than 15 minutes. Shortly after being booked, Trump was escorted back to his waiting suburban to head back to his plane.

The Fulton County Magistrate has released the details of Trump’s Bond which is why he has been able to leave the jail at this time. According to the Consent Order obtained by ABC Columbia News the former President was granted a $200,000 bond. We have link to the consent order where the amount of money he may have to pay for each charge, as well as the list of bond stipulations.

Some of those requirements that have been given including not being able to threaten, intimidate, or have any direct or indirect contact with any of the victims, or any of his co-defendants named in the 41 count indictment. These requirements for his bond go as far as prohibiting the former president from making comments about the case on social media or reposting a comment about the case made by someone else. We have the full Consent Order HERE.

