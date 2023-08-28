Juveniles lead high-speed chase in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office assisted the the Sumter Police Department on a high-speed chase in pursuit of a silver 2014 Cadillac CTS on Friday, August 25. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was reported to have been involved in an altercation at the Red Lobster on Broad St. involving several males with guns.
According to deputies, during a traffic stop of the vehicle at Old Pocalla Road and Manning Road, the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle exited and fled on foot with a handgun. The driver then left at a high rate of speed with a deputy in pursuit with full emergency equipment activated. The suspect refused to stop and continued to travel south on Manning Road and onto Highway 521 South at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, while on Highway 521 South, near Wood Rack Road, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment, causing it to flip several times. The deputy immediately requested assistance from EMS and the Fire Department. The deputy was able to use his emergency equipment to extinguish the flames on the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia. The suspect’s last known condition was critical.
Investigators say a total of five handguns were recovered from the suspects and a small amount of marijuana. Several have been confirmed to have been stolen in a string of motor vehicle break-ins in the city and the county Thursday night, August 24, 2023.
The passenger was apprehended by the Sumter Police Department and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
The driver and the passenger are juveniles, and their names will not be released. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be charging the suspects with failure to stop for blue lights.
Sheriff Anthony Dennis expressed concern for the injured juvenile and dismay at the age of the suspects. “It is hard to imagine young people who should be enjoying some of the best days of their lives, getting involved in crime—especially crime that involves guns and running from law enforcement. I am grateful that the actions of the suspects did not cause injury to civilians or the police officers and our deputies. While I pray for the injured juvenile, his friend, and their families, I also pray our young people learn this lifestyle never has a happy ending.”