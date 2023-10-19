City hosting annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can help local families by taking part in a food drive.
The City of Columbia, Richland School District One and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation kicked off their annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive.
The food drive will help benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The food drive runs through November 17, 2023.
City officials say requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods and canned meats.
Per the City, you can drop off donations at the following locations:
Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street
Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main Street
Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C
Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street
Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive
Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue, Columbia, SC 29204
Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street
Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street
Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street
Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street
Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square
City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue
Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive
Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street