Hamas says it’s released 2 American hostages

(ABC News)–The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that two hostages have been released by Hamas: Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17.

Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The Raanans are from Illinois. Ben Raanan, the brother of Natalie Raanan and son of Judith Raanan, said his mom and sister were in Israel for a relative’s birthday when they were taken hostage.

Hamas said in a statement that the two American hostages were released “for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless.