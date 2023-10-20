House speaker search: Jim Jordan loses 3rd time

Washington, D.C. (ABC News)–After House Republicans twice rejected Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker this week, he pressed his case ahead of a third vote Friday morning, but has ended up losing with next steps unclear.

Jordan, a conservative firebrand, staunch Donald Trump loyalist, House Judiciary Committee chair and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, received his party’s nomination last week after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise bowed out of the race.

House Republicans were expected to meet behind closed doors Friday afternoon on a way forward.