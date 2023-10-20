Train goes off track, Lincoln St. temporarily closed in Columbia

(Courtesy: CPD/X) Train went off track at 300 block of Lincoln St.

(Courtesy: CPD/X) Norfolk Southern working on getting train back on track on Lincoln St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a freight train is blocking one road after going off track Thursday night.

Police say after 11 p.m. Thursday, the front engine of a Norfolk Southern freight train went off the track while traveling along the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

Officers say that area will be temporarily closed as engineers remedy the situation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Norfolk Southern says its working on getting the train back on track.