Police surround Maine shooting suspect’s home

(ABC News) — Law enforcement agencies are currently surrounding the home of the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting suspect, 40 year old Robert Card. Ordering anyone inside the home to come out. (8pm)

It’s been 24 hours since members of the Lewiston, Maine community were rocked to their core after police say 18 people were gunned down in cold blood at two seperate locations Wednesday night. One location was a bowling alley, a second was a bar and grille where police say Card appeared to picked victims at random shooting them with an AR-15.

The manhunt, now into day two. (8:22pm) At this time police have not determined if card is in fact inside that home or not.

The Maine State Police released the following timeline on their facebook page detailing the events as they unfolded Wednesday night.

Lewiston Shootings Timeline

• At 6:56 p.m., Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Auburn Communications Center was notified that a man walked into the Spare Time Recreation on Mollison Street in Lewiston and began shooting. This was confirmed by multiple 911 calls that followed.

• At 7:08 p.m., The Auburn Communications Center received multiple calls that a man had come into Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street and began shooting.

• Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scenes.

• At 8:06 pm, police released a photo of the shooter to the media.

• At 9:26 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department received a call identifying the man in the distributed photos as Robert Card, age 40, of Bowdoin, Maine.

• At 9:56 p.m., the Lisbon Police Department notified Lewiston Police that they had located a white Subaru at the Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Robert Card.

• Police have confirmed that there were seven people killed at Sparetime Recreation, and eight people killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three addition people died after being transported to Central Maine Medical Hospital in Lewiston for treatment. An additional 13 people were injured in the shootings.

• Names of the victims are not available at this time as police continue to identify victims and contact family members.

• Currently there are over 350 law enforcement personnel involved in the search for Robert Card, comprised of officers from all over the state, and national agencies as well.

• If anyone has any information on Robert Card or about the shootings please call 207.213.9526 or 207.509.9002.

