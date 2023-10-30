Two displaced after home fire in Columbia

(SOURCE: COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, two people are displaced after their home suffered extensive damages from a fast-moving house fire this morning.

The Columbia Fire Department says crews were called out to the scene on Danfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

The fire spread into the attic and to the roof. Officials say unfortunately one pet died in the fire but there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.