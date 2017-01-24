Judge to Decide Michael Slager Retrial Date

by AP

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) (WOLO)– Tuesday we could know if a judge will approve a request to push back the Michael Slager retrial date.

A Judge is asking defense lawyers to talk to prosecutors about when to start a retrial for a South Carolina ex-police officer on a murder charge in a traffic stop shooting. Michael Slager’s attorneys want to delay the scheduled March 1 retrial.

Media outlets report that Circuit Judge Clifton Newman will decide Tuesday whether to grant their request. Slager’s lawyers say at least seven of their experts have conflicts with an early March trial