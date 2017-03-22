Pastor, Law Enforcement Chaplain Arrested for CDV

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local pastor and chaplain to several law enforcement agencies has been charged with criminal domestic violence.

According to an incident report on March 16, Michael Baker’s wife suffered injuries after being pushed to floor during a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Baker, 55, pushed the victim to the floor twice during the incident when authorities say she asked for a missing cell phone.

On March 20, Richland County deputies responded to the Hunt Club Road residence again.

Deputies say Baker tried to stop his wife from leaving the home after she returned to pick up some of her belongings and had changed the locks on the doors.

According the Richland County Sheriff’s Departement’s website, Baker is a chaplain with the department.

Baker is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.