Online Travel Guide to African American Cultural Sites in S.C. Launches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- As summer approaches and travelers make their way into the state, a new online travel guide that highlights of our state’s African American history has launched.

Dawn Dawson-House with the state’s African American Heritage Commission says greenbookofsc.com is a new way for travelers to recognize African American culture in the Palmetto State.

“It gives the traveler that’s already coming here or already thinking about coming here more reasons to come,” said Dawson-House .

Dawson-House said the Greenbook was named after what is considered to be the first travel guide for African Americans in the nation.

“That travel guide started publishing in 1936 and it was called the Negro Motorists Green Book and it was a compilation of hotels, restaurants, attractions, and places that would accept African Americans during the time of segregation,” said Dawson-House.

There are a variety of ways to find historic sites using the webpage. One way is by navigating the ‘Categories’ tab.

“There are 300 sites and we have them all grouped into categories. There are cultural attractions, historic markers, historic districts and sites. We have historic cemeteries and churches. We have six categories,” said Dawson-House.

The Greenbook features geotag technology to pinpoint you to the closest destinations where you are.

“Anywhere you are in South Carolina, you click on that map function, it geolocates you, it finds where you are. It will pinpoint all of the African American attractions within 25 miles of where you’re located,” said Dawson-House.

Dawson-House said the website was paid for using a one-time appropriation given to the S.C. Department of Archives and History.

If you want to explore some of these sites this summer, check out the site here.