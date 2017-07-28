CCU’s Moglia Taking Medical Sabbatical, Missing Historic 2017 Season

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) – One day before Coastal Carolina begins practice for their first FBS football season, their head coach announced he’ll be stepping back from the sidelines for 2017.

Joe Moglia and CCU athletics announced early evening Friday that the Chanticleers’ leader will take a five month medical sabbatical to battle a “bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies” that he has suffered through for the last three years.

Coastal’s coach was preparing for his sixth season in Conway where he’s led the program to a 51-15 record under his watch. New offensive coordinator and former Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell will take over the program on an interim basis.

The Chants are all set to play in the Sun Belt conference, making the jump from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The school and Mogila released statements concerning the matter, as seen below:

Mogila:

“I have enough experience to know that almost all press releases are done in the third person, but not this one. This is something I want to share personally.

For three years now, I have had a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies, which causes inflammation around my lungs. The inflammation restricts the lungs, which could create a serious breathing problem.

I want to be clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed.

Dr. David DeCenzo, the president of CCU, has offered me a medical sabbatical for the next five months, which I’m going to take.

The doctors and I are confident that this will take care of the problem, and I will be 100% ready to go by the end of the season.

I have appointed Jamey Chadwell as our interim head coach. While he will have full discretion, he is fully expected to build on our philosophy, processes, and BAM standard, which is what differentiates us from other programs and are our competitive advantages.

I recognize most coaches wouldn’t make this decision, but I’m not like most coaches and I very much believe I am making a smart long-term decision in exchange for a near-term sacrifice.

My full intent is to be back when the season is over and continue my coaching career.

Thanks so much for your support.

Chants Up!

Joe”

David A. DeCenzo, Ph.D. – Coastal Carolina University President:

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Moglia and I look forward to his speedy return. I am also very confident that Coach (Jamey) Chadwell will continue the day to day leadership and successes of our football team that we’ve become accustomed to under Coach Moglia.”

Matt Hogue – Coastal Carolina University Director of Athletics:

“Aside from this being a smart and prudent decision about his long-term health, I think we see from this another example of what makes Joe such a unique, extraordinary person. He is gifted with an ability to evaluate situations and make decisions from a perspective most people don’t see. He’s an ahead of the curve person and that is a major factor here. This level of proactivity will position him to return and lead our program to many more successes.”